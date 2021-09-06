WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — On Tuesday morning, Wilmington is opening a central location for those affected by Ida. Eyewitness News was at The Warehouse on Thatcher Street, where the center is being set up.
The Red Cross, Salvation Army, and state and local officials are organizing donations.