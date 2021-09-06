NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are investigating an accident that involved three vehicles and claimed the life of a Philadelphia man on Monday, officials said. The deadly crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. northbound on Interstate 95 in the left lane just north of the Christiana Road overpass.

The accident left one man dead after the car, a 2017 Toyota Camry, went out of control and was struck by two different vehicles. The passenger of the Camry, a 27-year-old from Philadelphia, was transported to a nearby hospital and was eventually pronounced dead, according to a release. Police have yet to release the identity of the victim.

Police say the accident started when two men — both 27 years old from Philadelphia — traveled northbound on I-95 in a Camry.

As the two passed north of Christiana Road, the vehicle entered a slight curve in the roadway, sideswiping the concrete barrier in the center of the roadway. Police say as the Camry continued traveling to an opening in the barrier, the vehicle’s front left struck the impact attenuator, which caused it to travel out of control and come to rest in the middle of the roadway with disabling damage.

Shortly after that, a Honda Civic driven by a 59-year-old woman from Baltimore, Maryland, approached the disabled Camry in the roadway. Her front bumper struck the passenger side of the Camry, which set the car in motion again. As a result, the Civic traveled on the right shoulder and rested on the guardrail while the Camry was pushed north and sat between two left lanes.

Several minutes later, police say a 2020 Freightliner tractor operated by a 41-year-old male from Randallstown, Maryland, approached the scene in the left-center lane. The right front of his tractor hit the left rear of the Camry, forcing the car to move before it came to rest on the right shoulder against the guardrail.

The driver of the Camry, also a 27-year-old from Philadelphia, was treated and admitted for his injuries.

The driver of the Civic was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 41-year-old male was not injured.

This collision remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone who has information regarding this accident should contact Sgt. D. Alexander by calling 302-365-8484. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.