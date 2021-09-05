TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy appeared on Face the Nation Sunday morning. Murphy said the Garden State is going to continue to ask for federal assistance in the wake of Ida’s remnants.
“Destruction of both homes, small businesses, roadways, in some cases schools,” Murphy said. “Folks, first responders were extraordinarily heroic, folks up and down the state were extraordinary but there was a significant loss with this storm. We’ll do all that we can in the state but we need the federal government in a big way.”
President Biden is expected to visit New Jersey and New York on Tuesday.
At least 27 people in New Jersey were killed by the remnants of Ida.