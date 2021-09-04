PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Interstate I-676 reopened in both directions Saturday night after remnants from Tropical Storm Ida brought historic flooding to the region and forced the roadway to close Thursday. PennDOT says there are several ramp and lane closures that will continue to impact drivers for weeks.

According to PennDOT, the right lane on westbound I-676 will be closed for several weeks from 18th Street to 22nd Street for a pump station repair. The lane will be closed all day and night until further notice.

Officials say the ramp from 24th Street to eastbound I-676 will be closed for a few more days for repairs, while the ramps to and from westbound I-676 to 22nd Street will be closed through Sunday due to the Made in America festival.

Earlier Saturday morning, I-676 between I-95 and Broad Street opened in both directions. The westbound lanes reopened shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday. Eastbound lanes of I-676, between Broad Street and I-95, had previously reopened on Thursday.

PennDOT maintenance and contractor crews cleared the remaining water from I-676 overnight.

PennDOT says more than 30 state highways are still closed due to the flooding from Ida earlier this week.

