Former Pro-Boxer, Philadelphia Native, Bernard Hopkins, Makes Appearance At 'Guns Down, Gloves Up' Program

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The goal was to knock out gun violence. On Friday night, former pro-boxer and Philadelphia native Bernard Hopkins joined the fight.
A street in North Philadelphia was transformed into a boxing ring. It's part of the 22nd police district's "Guns Down, Gloves Up" program.
Hopkins was on hand to help share some of his expertise.
The program, started by a police captain, strives to give kids an outlet for stress and a place to work out problems.