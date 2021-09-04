MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Flash flooding Wednesday night has left one Bucks County family heartbroken. Donald Bauer pushed his wife to safety after water rushed into their car.

He didn’t make it out with her.

“It was bad. It was the highest it ever was,” Darby Bauer said.

On Wednesday, this quite serene two-way street was a washout. A wall of water rushed in, wiping away anything in its path.

“I think that’s why they went out that evening because everybody was truly underestimating the power of what was coming,” Bauer said.

Donald Bauer died Wednesday night when his car became trapped in Hurricane Ida’s floodwaters in PA. His family says he pushed his wife out to safety before drowning. He was found the next day. Full story at 6. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/FGxzWzVHaX — Jasmine Payoute (@jpayoute) September 4, 2021

Darby Bauer says his father Donald Bauer and mother Katherine were driving home from his sister’s volleyball game Wednesday evening when their car became trapped in Tropical Storm Ida’s floodwaters.

“They then hit a house that was next to a creek,” he said. “That shattered their back windshield and because of that, my dad was able to push my mom out the back window. The last thing my mom remembers is his hand against her back pushing her.”

The Bauers’ car stalled out here on Trumbauersville Road in Milford Township. Troopers and fire crews tried to get to the SUV, but the conditions were too severe.

The 65-year-old was found the next morning.

“She didn’t hear my dad, but she was still hoping that he made it out,” Darby said. “She was being stubborn. She said she needed to live for me and my sister and her mom.”

Rescue crews found Katherine clinging to life on a tree.

Robert McCarthy says his wife called 911. He recalled Katherin yelling, “help me, help me.”

“I couldn’t listen to it no more,” McCarthy said, “and I wanted to go out and my wife wouldn’t let me.”

Donald Bauer was a bus driver for 15 years. He always made a point to say goodbye, no matter how long they would be apart. A true family man, his heroism comes as no surprise.

“It’s exactly like him to do what he did,” Darby said. “My mom would not have escaped if it wasn’t for him helping her.”

