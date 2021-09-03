PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting left a 16-year-old boy critically injured in West Philadelphia early Friday morning. The incident occurred at the intersection of Haverford and Creighton Street just after midnight.Portion Of Vine Street Expressway Remains Closed As Effort To Pump Out Floodwater Continues
Police say the victim was not found at the shooting scene, instead, he showed up at Penn Presbyterian Hospital with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He’s expected to survive.READ MORE: Aqua Asks Southeastern Pennsylvania Customers To Discontinue 'Non-Essential' Water Use
There were at least 12 shots fired at the scene, police say.
There’s no word on a motive and no arrest has been made.MORE NEWS: WATCH: Cell Phone Video Shows Flames Shooting Through 2 Homes In West Philadelphia
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.