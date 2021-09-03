College Football Kicks Off On CBS Sports Network With Five Week 1 MatchupsCollege football is back and CBS Sports Network has five games set for opening weekend.

2021 World's Strongest Man Finale Airing On CBS Saturday, September 4Who will take the title of World's Strongest Man? CBS has coverage of the competition finale this Saturday.

'Survivor' 41 Announces Full Cast: Features Former NFL Athlete, Neurosurgeon, College Students'Survivor' 41 has released the full list of castaways.

'We're Trying To Bring Swimming To A Broader Audience': Lilly King On International Swimming League & 2020 OlympicsTwo-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King talks with us about the International Swimming League on CBS & CBS Sports Network and her experience at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Noah Eagle, Donte Whitner Joins CBS Sports' Growing Roster Of College Football Announcer And Analyst TalentCBS Sports has extended its talent roster for SEC and Mountain West college football coverage across CBS and CBS Sports Network.

'We Kicked It Up A Notch & Lit It On Fire': Heléne Yorke On Season 2 Of 'The Other Two' & Working With Molly ShannonHeléne Yorke discusses the return of her comedy series "The Other Two" and what it was like to work with Saturday Night Live alumna Molly Shannon.