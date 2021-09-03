PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Cell phone video shows as flames shot through two homes in West Philadelphia. The fire began on the 500 block of north 54th Street, around 3 a.m. Friday.Portion Of Vine Street Expressway Remains Closed As Effort To Pump Out Floodwater Continues
Firefighters say one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.
One of the homes was vacant.
No word yet on how the fire started.