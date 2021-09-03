CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Cell phone video shows as flames shot through two homes in West Philadelphia. The fire began on the 500 block of north 54th Street, around 3 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters say one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

 

One of the homes was vacant.

No word yet on how the fire started.

