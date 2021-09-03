PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Friday morning, police say. The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. on the 1800 block of East Tusculum Street.
Both victims — a 19-year-old and a 30-year-old — were both pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital after being transported by police.
The 19-year-old was shot once in the chest, while the 30-year-old was shot two times in the chest and two times in his right leg, according to police.
No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.
The investigation is active.
The investigation is active.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.