PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The devastation from the remnants of Hurricane Ida has slowed, but not stalled, preparations for this weekend’s Made In America festival.

Residents at Park Towne Place near the site of the festival are still reeling from Wednesday’s storms. Crews continue to pump water out of apartments and families find other places to stay. West Philadelphia High School is currently a shelter for those who may need to be out of their homes for a week.

Brooke Bayer’s home is still flooded. She told CBS3 seeing the festival still going on makes her frustrated.

“The festival feels super tone-deaf. Between COVID and the flooding, no one here is excited about Made in America,” she said.

She is not the only resident who is upset with the concert. Stephanie Nekoroski isn’t thrilled either.

“It’s frustrating that this concert is still going on. It’s like given the circumstances, and the limited access,” she said.

Despite the flooding, crews are putting the final touches on the stages for this weekend ahead of what’s expected to be a big influx of people. Mayor Jim Kenney said the city can handle both the concert and the cleanup.

“There have been commitments made, tickets sold,” Mayor Kenney said. “We can do two things at once, and I think it’s good for the city to have this kind of event even in this type of tragedy.”

The concert is keeping COVID in mind, with organizers teaming up with CLEAR health pass to guarantee proper health checks. Attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of entry.

Some are looking forward to a distraction from the horrific weather earlier this week.

“It’s a beautiful weekend now, so I’m hoping we’ll get the chance to swing by and check it out, but also very hopeful everyone gets the assistance they need in the area,” Greg Amusu of Northern Liberties said.

Numerous acts are expected this weekend, including Justin Bieber, Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

