PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Aqua Pennsylvania is asking customers throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania to discontinue “non-essential” water use. Storm damage forced the company to shut down its Pickering East and West treatment plants in Phoenixville.
The utility company says it’s going to take time for them to fully recover.
“The remnants of Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc throughout southeastern Pennsylvania,” Aqua Pennsylvania President Marc Lucca said in a release. “And our thoughts and prayers are with all of the people devastated by terrible flooding, tornadoes and high winds. Our employees are working tirelessly to restore full water supply to serve the families, businesses and communities who rely on us, and we appreciate our customers’ cooperation by conserving water.”