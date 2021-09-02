WILMINGTON, Del. — Chopper 3 was over flooding caused by the remnants of Ida in Wilmington, Delaware Thursday. Eyewitness News has been told that authorities have made more than 100 high water rescues after the Brandywine Creek flooded.
Residents who spoke with CBS3 say they've lived in the area for decades and have never witnessed anything like the floods currently affecting the Philadelphia region.
People in the area are being urged to stay home as emergency responders are on their way.
Eyewitness News has also been told that emergency centers have been set up at the Police Athletic League and William Hicks Anderson Center.
Below is a list of bridges and streets closed at this time:
- South Park Drive, between Market Street and Van Buren Street
- North Park Drive, between Van Buren Street and the Swinging Bridge
- North Market Street Bridge
- 300 block of East 15th Street
- Clifford Brown Walk, between East 14th Street and East 16th Street
- 16th Street Bridge
- East 7th Street/7th Street Peninsula
- Vandever Avenue in the area of Claymont Street and Bowers Street
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki Mayor reminds residents to take all necessary precautions today, including:
- Do NOT attempt to drive through any high water.
- If you are in a flooded area, remain in place and call 9-1-1 for assistance.
- If wires come down, call 9-1-1 to report it. Do NOT go near downed wires!
- If a tree is down in a public street or right of way, contact 3-1-1.
- Listen to guidance from first responders.