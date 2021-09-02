PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Massive flooding has shut down a portion of the Vine Street Expressway in Center City. Chopper 3 was over the scene, where the road is completely underwater, near the Ben Franklin Parkway Exit, just a few hundred yards from the Art Museum.
READ MORE: Several People Rescued From Rising Water In Roxborough As Schuylkill River Overflows Banks
BREAKING: #CHOPPER3 is live over this massive flooding on the Vine. This is historic incident affects the morning commute as all lanes remain CLOSED in both directions between Broad St and the Parkway. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/TogbR5iZCdREAD MORE: Major Flooding Of Schuylkill River Forces Road Closures In Philadelphia
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) September 2, 2021
The floodwater is reportedly trapping some residents inside nearby buildings.Several 'Large And Extremely Dangerous' Tornadoes Tear Apart Homes In South Jersey
The Schuylkill River is still rising and is expected to crest around 8 a.m.