By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Massive flooding has shut down a portion of the Vine Street Expressway in Center City. Chopper 3 was over the scene, where the road is completely underwater, near the Ben Franklin Parkway Exit, just a few hundred yards from the Art Museum.

The floodwater is reportedly trapping some residents inside nearby buildings.

Massive Flooding Shuts Down Vine Street Expressway

The Schuylkill River is still rising and is expected to crest around 8 a.m.