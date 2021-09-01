Police: Man Seriously Injured After Shot 8 Times In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot in West Philadelphia. It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 800 block of North Fallon Street.TRACKING IDA: Remnants Of Ida To Bring Threats Of Severe Thunderstorms, Flooding And Isolated Tornadoes To Region
Police found the 29-year-old man shot eight times.
He’s in critical condition.
Investigators are working to determine what sparked the gunfire.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.