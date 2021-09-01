PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After flooding and tornados impacted parts of the tri-state area, some of the school districts are canceling school for Thursday.
Upper Merion School District tweeted Wednesday night all their schools would be closed for Sept. 2.READ MORE: Several 'Large And Extremely Dangerous' Tornadoes Tear Through Philadelphia Region
Due to the flooding and out of concern for everyone's safety all UMASD schools will be CLOSED tomorrow, Thursday, September 2nd. pic.twitter.com/9frZXIwPE1
— Upper Merion Area School District (@UpperMerionSD) September 2, 2021
According to a tweet from the Quakertown Community School District, all public schools in Bucks County School District are closed Thursday due to flooding.
#QCSD families, all schools will be closed Thursday, Sept. 2. District and school offices will open at noon. Today’s storms have had a severe impact across Bucks County, where all public schools will be closed Thursday. Stay safe everyone! @BillHarner @NancianneE
— QCSD News (@QCSDnews) September 2, 2021READ MORE: Utility Companies Prepared For Outages As Ida’s Remnants Hit Lehigh Valley
Quakertown Community school offices will open at noon Friday.
Council Rock School District will close for Thursday after consulting with Bucks County Emergency Management Services.
In consultation with Bucks County Emergency Management Services, all CRSD schools will be closed tomorrow, September 2, 2021. Please note that there will be no virtual instruction. This day will be made up at the end of the school year.
— Council Rock (@CouncilRockSD) September 2, 2021
The day will be made up at the end of the school year.MORE NEWS: GOP Lawmakers Go To Court To Challenge Pennsylvania's Mail-In Voting Law
All Central Bucks School District schools will not hold class on Thursday.