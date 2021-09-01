TRACKING IDA:Tornado Watch Issued For Parts Of Pennsylvania, New Jersey And Delaware Until 10 p.m.
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Hurricane Ida, Local News, Local TV, Pennsylvania News, school closings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After flooding and tornados impacted parts of the tri-state area, some of the school districts are canceling school for Thursday.

Upper Merion School District tweeted Wednesday night all their schools would be closed for Sept. 2.

READ MORE: Several 'Large And Extremely Dangerous' Tornadoes Tear Through Philadelphia Region

According to a tweet from the Quakertown Community School District, all public schools in Bucks County School District are closed Thursday due to flooding.

Quakertown Community school offices will open at noon Friday.

Council Rock School District will close for Thursday after consulting with Bucks County Emergency Management Services.

The day will be made up at the end of the school year.

MORE NEWS: GOP Lawmakers Go To Court To Challenge Pennsylvania's Mail-In Voting Law

All Central Bucks School District schools will not hold class on Thursday.