PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After flooding and tornados impacted parts of the tri-state area, some of the school districts are canceling school for Thursday.

Upper Merion School District tweeted Wednesday night all their schools would be closed for Sept. 2.

Due to the flooding and out of concern for everyone's safety all UMASD schools will be CLOSED tomorrow, Thursday, September 2nd. pic.twitter.com/9frZXIwPE1 — Upper Merion Area School District (@UpperMerionSD) September 2, 2021

According to a tweet from the Quakertown Community School District, all public schools in Bucks County School District are closed Thursday due to flooding.

Quakertown Community school offices will open at noon Friday.

Council Rock School District will close for Thursday after consulting with Bucks County Emergency Management Services.

In consultation with Bucks County Emergency Management Services, all CRSD schools will be closed tomorrow, September 2, 2021. Please note that there will be no virtual instruction. This day will be made up at the end of the school year. — Council Rock (@CouncilRockSD) September 2, 2021

The day will be made up at the end of the school year.

All Central Bucks School District schools will not hold class on Thursday.