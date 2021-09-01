ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – The Lehigh Valley could see some of the worst effects from the remnants of Ida, and utility companies like PPL Electric are preparing to respond to outages if they occur.

PPL has more than 80 personnel from our region on the ground in Louisiana helping with restoration efforts after Ida hit that area. Eyewitness News asked PPL Electric if that could impact how power will be restored to homes and businesses in the Lehigh Valley if the power goes out here.

“We carefully manage our resources to assure that we’re able to meet the needs of our customers while also supporting the needs of other electric utilities,” Jane George with PPL Electric said. “We are preparing and expect that there will be heavy rains and there could be breezy conditions that will cause outages. So at PPL, we’re preparing for that.”

PPL also says people should make sure all electronic devices like phones are charged and to not use candles if the power goes out because that could start fires. Instead, PPL recommends people use flashlights.

If you are a PPL Electric customer, you can check for the latest outages in your area here.

Download the CBS Philly Weather App for the most up-to-date weather forecast. The app is free on Apple and Android devices.