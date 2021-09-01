PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person has died from Wednesday evening’s storms as the remnants of Ida moved across the region, according to the Upper Dublin Township manager.

Township manager Paul Leonard confirmed the death to CBS3. No age or exact cause of death was given.

Parts of Pennsylvania saw the brunt of Ida’s remnants Wednesday evening, with Montgomery and Chester Counties seeing severe flooding and tornado damage.

The storms took aim on Montgomery County during rush hour, trapping drivers in their tracks as the route home turned into flooded roadways.

From downed trees to damaged homes, township emergency teams throughout the county responded to widespread destruction. Maple Glen resident Claire Kennedy told CBS3 she saw a tornado barrel through a neighborhood off Limekiln Pike, calling it a “crazy” sight.

In nearby Fort Washington, more than a dozen cars were submerged on Commerce Drive, with rescue teams pulling people from cars.

The scene was similar in Chester County, with people barely making it out of cars stalled in muddy waters.

CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey caught a rescue on video in the Downingtown borough.

Severe flooding throughout Chester County. @CBSPhilly severe weather. Downingtown Borough urging people in low – lying areas to evacuate to high ground. Temp shelter at Central Presbyterian Church. #SevereWeather #Ida pic.twitter.com/mzANDXMPNJ — Wakisha Bailey (@NewsWakisha) September 2, 2021

Drivers and residents were caught off guard by the severe flooding. John Richardson told Eyewitness News he and many others found shelter at a local gas station.

“They closed down both highway roads. Everybody was exiting at Lancaster,” he told CBS3.

Oxford also saw damage; in the Willshire development, the storm uprooted trees and damaged homes.

Across the state, officials are telling drivers to not go into high waters – it is not worth the risk.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts and Wakisha Bailey contributed to this report.