DELAWARE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Delaware County is bracing for potentially dangerous flooding as the remnants of Ida roll in. The Delaware Valley is still waiting for the worst of the rain to hit the area.

And right now officials in Delaware County are in watch mode.

The Delaware County Emergency Operations Center at the county’s 911 center has been activated.

There are around three people manning the system and as the day goes by staffing will be ramped up as needed.

For now, the EOC watch officer will send any requests to the state. The dispatcher takes calls and there’s a backup person, who is also answering calls as they come in.

Police and fire units are on alert and there will also be additional staff at the 911 center if necessary to support local first responders.

The county’s office of emergency services is setting up a shelter at the Darby Recreation Center in anticipation of flooding in that area.

