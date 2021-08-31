WYNDMOOR, Pa. (CBS) — The culinary waters run deep in Wyndmoor as Captain Andy’s Market serves up some catches of the day that will definitely catch your eye.
With customers raving about everything from the soup and salad to the fresh seafood and meats, Andy Peszka has a good thing going at his restaurant.
"My motto is, if I want the best, then I'm going to try to sell the best," he said.
After selling produce at 13 years old, Peszka blossomed his entrepreneurial spirit into a booming business, one that is special to the community. That became apparent during the height of the pandemic.
"All these people kept coming up to me and saying, 'Thank you for being open and not closing,'" he told CBS3.
For more on Captain Andy’s Market, watch the video above.