PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot in the head in West Philadelphia. It happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday at South 62nd and Chestnut Streets.
Police found a man shot in the face and rushed him to the hospital.
No word on his condition.
So far, police have not made any arrests.
