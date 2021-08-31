HELP NEEDEDHow To Help Afghan Evacuees As They Arrive In Philadelphia Region
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot in the head in West Philadelphia. It happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday at South 62nd and Chestnut Streets.

Police found a man shot in the face and rushed him to the hospital.

No word on his condition.

So far, police have not made any arrests.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.