By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just two hours shy of the Philadelphia teachers’ union contract expiring, a tentative agreement has been reached, according to the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers.

PFT President Jerry Jordan says it’s a deal he is proud of.

Details of the agreement will be announced Wednesday.

It comes as Philadelphia students returned to classrooms Tuesday. For many, it’s the first time back in a school building in 18 months.

It’s been a monumental task to get as many as 223 school buildings safely ready to open in the midst of an ongoing pandemic.