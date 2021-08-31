PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just two hours shy of the Philadelphia teachers’ union contract expiring, a tentative agreement has been reached, according to the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers.
PFT President Jerry Jordan says it's a deal he is proud of.
Details of the agreement will be announced Wednesday.
It comes as Philadelphia students returned to classrooms Tuesday. For many, it's the first time back in a school building in 18 months.
It’s been a monumental task to get as many as 223 school buildings safely ready to open in the midst of an ongoing pandemic.