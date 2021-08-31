19-Year-Old Lifeguard Keith Pinto Killed, 7 Others Injured By Lightning Strike In Ocean County

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A 19-year-old lifeguard was killed and seven other people were injured by a lightning strike at the Jersey Shore on Monday. It happened at the 21st Avenue beach in the South Seaside Park section of Berkeley Township.
Police responded to the scene around 4:35 p.m. to find eight total victims, including four lifeguards.
Berkeley Township lifeguard Keith Pinto was killed. The other victims were all treated at area hospitals.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy released a statement Monday, confirming the death of the young lifeguard.
"Our hearts are with the family and friends of the young lifeguard killed by today's horrific lightning strike on the beach in Berkeley Township, and we pray for a full recovery for those injured. I've spoken to Mayor Carmen Amato and offered the full support and assistance of our administration during this difficult time," Murphy said.
Officials say Berkeley Township’s oceans will be closed for swimming Tuesday through Thursday as staff and lifeguards will be off. Grief counselors will be available.