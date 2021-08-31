TRACKING IDA:Remnants Of Ida To Bring Threats Of Severe Thunderstorms, Flooding And Isolated Tornadoes To Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Clouds will stick around throughout the day Tuesday. Temperatures and humidity won’t be as high and by the evening the primary focus of this week’s weather will be the remnants of Ida as they move into the region.

The heaviest rain looks to affect the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning — with the highest totals across Pennsylvania.

A flash flood watch will be in effect for the entire region from 8 a.m. Wednesday until 2 p.m. Thursday.

Ida is expected to exit the area by late Thursday afternoon and behind it will be the nicest weather the region has seen in weeks.

LOCAL IDA IMPACTS

Timing : Wednesday morning

: Wednesday morning Threats: Heavy rain, flash, urban and river flooding, severe thunderstorms, isolated tornadoes

A significant flooding threat is materializing as the remnants of Ida will move over the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys Wednesday and Thursday. Soil and moisture conditions across portions of the area are in the 90%+ percentile range, most widespread in the Poconos, due to recent heavy rains and thus this will exacerbate the already high potential for flooding during this event.

The latest data on rainfall totals are concerning with outputs of over six inches in our northwest suburbs, the Lehigh Valley and Poconos, where steady and heavy rain looks to begin by midday on Wednesday, whereas in Philadelphia, South Jersey, and much of Delaware.

The rain will not begin until Wednesday evening or night. At present, Center City looks to be in the 2-3″ rainfall accumulation range, with 3-5″ for most of Pennsylvania and 1-2+ for New Jersey and Delaware with of course locally higher amounts.

By midday Thursday, most of Ida’s rain will be offshore, though scattered showers may persist into the afternoon.

Also, as we experienced with Elsa and Henri, the remnants of tropical systems can pose the threat for tornadoes. These tornadoes almost exclusively occur on the easter side of the storm track. At present, South Jersey and Delaware would be in this sector.

However, a subtle shift in track to the west would introduce Philadelphia and nearby suburbs to this potential.

Ida hasn’t shown much historical tornado activity since landfall, so the risk appears to be minimal, but worth monitoring.

Additionally, the National Weather Service in Mt. Holly at 35 tornado warnings this year, is one issuance away from setting a record. The old record was set just last year.

TROPICS

Julian is dead. Kate has formed but will have a short life span. A tropical wave set to move off the coast of Africa has a 90% chance of development in the next 5 days. This may be one to watch. The next name is Larry.

Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the most up-to-date weather forecast.