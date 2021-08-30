PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The number of homicides this year in Philadelphia now stands at 355. That’s an 18% increase over last year at this time.
During a press conference Monday, District Attorney Larry Krasner said despite the grim numbers, there’s some room for optimism.
“We had seven homicides during that time period, 34 non-fatal shootings, and also during this period, there were 210 gun or gun violence incidents. Eighty-eight arrests were made by law enforcement and of those 88 arrests, the DA opened cases in 85 of those arrests,” Krasner said.
The district attorney also said until recently, there has been an average of one homicide per day since the start of the pandemic.