PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people were shot and injured in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood on Sunday, police say. The shooting occurred on 5900 Warrington Avenue just after 7 p.m.
A 27-year-old male was shot multiple times throughout his body, police said. He was transported by a private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was placed in critical but stable condition.
A 28-year-old female suffered a graze wound to her left arm. She's in stable condition and was also transported by a private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian.
No arrests have been made and a weapon wasn't recovered.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.