Friends, Family Gathered In Wilmington To Remember Fallen First-Responder Cecilia Escobar Duplan

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Remembering a first responder at Rodney Square in Wilmington, where friends and family of Cecilia Escobar Duplan gathered to honor her legacy on Saturday.
She was a Wilminton Manor volunteer firefighter and West Chester University security officer.
The 25-year-old died last weekend after being hit by a car.
It happened while she was on the side of the road helping another motorist.