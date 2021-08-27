PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The start of the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia on Friday night was delayed 26 minutes due to contact tracing after the Phillies put three players on the COVID-19 injured list.
The game was scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m., but first pitch was at 7:31 p.m..READ MORE: Philadelphia International Airport Prepares For Arrival Of Afghan Refugees
Earlier in the day, the Phillies put pitcher Zach Eflin, catcher Andrew Knapp and infielder-outfielder Luke Williams on the COVID-19 IL. Knapp was in the original starting lineup but replaced by J.T. Realmuto about 45 minutes before the scheduled first pitch.READ MORE: Bucks County Man Ryan Samsel Indicted For Allegedly Assaulting Police Officer During Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
Pitchers were warming up as they normally would about 25 minutes before the scheduled first pitch but cleared the field about 10 minutes later. Philadelphia scheduled starter Aaron Nola and Diamondbacks’ Taylor Widener resumed their warmups around 7:05 when players from both teams returned to the field.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Councilmember Slams Supreme Court's 'Shameful' Order Blocking Federal Eviction Moratorium
