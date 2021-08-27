Philadelphia Police Department Hosts Discussion Panel On Women's Equality Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thursday was Women’s Equality Day. The day commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
In honor of the day, the Philadelphia Police Department hosted a "professional and personal development discussion" panel for women.
Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw was among the speakers.
They say the mission of last Thursday’s panel was to recruit, promote, and amplify the influence of women in law enforcement.