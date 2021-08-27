2-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Truck Repair Shop In Ottsville, Bucks County

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Ottsville news

OTTSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire in Ottsville, Bucks County. Chopper 3 was over the scene Thursday night as crews worked to put out the blaze at a truck repair shop on Durham Road.

The fire reached two alarms before firefighters got it under control.

No one was injured.

