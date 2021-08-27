Police: Man Shot In Head Outside Bar In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after a shooting outside of a bar in North Philadelphia. It happened just after 12:30 a.m. Friday at 32nd Street and Allegheny Avenue.
Police say the 33-year-old victim had just left the bar when another man walked up behind him and shot him in the head.
"We believe that the shooter and the victim were both inside of the bar right before the shooting happened. It appears that the victim and the shooter not only knew each other, but at one point, were having a conversation," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Police say the shooting was captured on surveillance video.
The victim was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.