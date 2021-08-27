DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) –A young child has died after a shooting following the Academy Park – Pennsbury football game on Friday night, according to authorities. Two minors were also injured.

Authorities told CBS3 the shooting happened around 9:53 p.m. Police did not confirm the child’s age. Three people are currently in custody.

The incident happened at Academy Park High School at 300 Calcon Hook Road. Numerous law enforcement vehicles are outside the field as of 10 p.m.

Mother Deanna Bankston told CBS3 people started running at the first sound of shots. She described people grabbing onto her and then falling down due to being hit.

“My daughter is a cheerleader, I had to go find my daughter,” she said.

Pennsbury Football Coach Greg Lichtenstein spoke to CBS3. The coach said as people left the field and the teams shook hands, he head a popping noise as a car drove by down the street.

He described the reaction as scrambling and screaming like he’s never heard before.

Authorities have not confirmed a number of injuries at this time.

Details are limited at this time, and Eyewitness News has reached out to authorities for more information.

Stay with CBS3 for the latest on this developing story.