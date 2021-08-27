2 People Die After Car Crashes Into Chester Home, Sparks Fire

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Two people died after a car crashed into a house in Chester and sparked a fire early Friday morning. Police and fire crews were dispatched to the scene around 2 a.m.
Eyewitness News has been told the homeowner made it out alive.
The video shows images of a car in pieces that went barreling through the home in Delaware County.
Officials said the two people inside the car were killed after they crashed into the home, which caused a fire. Family members are arriving one by one after they were contacted by officials.
"We're just trying to figure out what's going on," one woman said. "We just got a phone call."
Police tell Eyewitness News that this remains an ongoing investigation.