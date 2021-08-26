PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey is calling for President Joe Biden’s administration to lift the Aug. 31 deadline to leave Afghanistan after 12 U.S. service members were among those killed in an attack involving at least two explosions outside the Kabul airport on Thursday. The attack also resulted in a number of U.S. and civilian casualties, CBS News reports.

Toomey called the terror attack “heinous,” saying the attack is “heartbreaking as it is infuriating.”

“This must be a wakeup call for the administration to lift its arbitrary deadline and take every step necessary to ensure we leave no American or deserving Afghan behind,” Toomey wrote in a tweet.

Rep. Ryan Fitzpatrick says the administration needs to change its course and stay on the ground until the mission is complete.

“Today, our worst fears came true. Our own blood and treasure—devoted U.S. service members—and a number of innocent Afghans were killed in a series of explosions outside of the Hamid Karzai Airport and the Baron Hotel in Kabul. And even more are critically injured. It simply did not have to be this way. My heart breaks for our troops, their loved ones, and our Afghan allies.

I remain clear on my insistence that we safely return home every American citizen and Afghan partner fleeing the country as quickly as possible. It is increasingly evident that the Administration’s arbitrary August 31st withdrawal deadline does not allow for a complete evacuation. The Taliban must understand that they do not dictate the timeline on saving the lives of Americans, our allies, and our loyal Afghan partners, who have stood by our side for two decades. We must leave no one behind.

As a member of the House Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, I implore the Administration to change its course and commit to remaining on the ground until the mission is complete. Anything short of that is unacceptable.”

Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey calls the attack “devastating” and says the safety of our troops and Americans still in Afghanistan needs to be the top priority.

“American troops are carrying out their mission despite numerous threats and challenges and we owe it to them to do everything we can to bring them home safely,” Casey said. “We cannot tolerate terrorist threats to the United States emanating from Afghanistan.”

Delaware Sen. Chris Coons released a statement acknowledging that American and Afghan families are about to receive the “worst news imaginable” after the death of multiple U.S. service members, as well as civilian casualties.

“My heart aches to know that after today’s suicide bombings in Kabul, American and Afghan families are about to receive the worst news imaginable,” Coons said. “Let us all stop for a moment and pray for those who have fallen today serving our nation and trying to help make possible a safe evacuation from Afghanistan. Let us also keep in our prayers the many Afghans desperate for a new future whose lives have been cut short. I’m grateful for the bravery of those who continue to work tirelessly to evacuate the remaining Americans and our Afghan partners.”

Let us also keep in our prayers the many Afghans desperate for a new future whose lives have been cut short. I'm grateful for the bravery of those who continue to work tirelessly to evacuate the remaining Americans and our Afghan partners."

At least 12 service members were among those killed in the attacks outside the Kabul airport, the Pentagon confirmed.

According to CBS News, Marine Corps General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command said his “working assumption” that the suicide bomber at the Kabul airport “detonated while being checked by U.S. service members at a gate, but this is not confirmed.”

He also said the U.S. is focused on preventing other “active threats.”

Prior to the news that U.S. service members were killed, Delaware Sen. Chris Coons posted on Twitter that he was “closely monitoring the situation” and is “praying for our troops, citizens, and partners on the ground.”

According to CBS News, the Pentagon said one explosion tore through the crowd waiting at Abbey Gate, one of four entrances to the airport, and another struck a nearby hotel.

Sources tell CBS News a suicide bomber was responsible for the explosion at Abbey Gate.

A spokesman for the Taliban condemned the incident saying the group “will take every step to bring the culprits to justice.”

Citizens were warned not to go to Kabul’s airport on Wednesday night by the U.S. and Britain due to a terror threat outside of the airport’s gates. The U.S. Embassy alerted U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and said those at three different gates “should leave immediately,” according to CBS News.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.