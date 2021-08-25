Police: Woman Shot Multiple Times While Sitting On Front Porch In Kingsessing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was shot in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 2400 block of South 61st Street.
Police say the 33-year-old victim was sitting on her front porch, talking on the phone, when a gunman opened fire, shooting her multiple times.
She is in critical condition.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.