UPPER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public’s help to find the vandals responsible for spray-painting anti-vax messages at numerous locations through two townships. Upper Gwynedd Township police posted about the incident on Facebook Wednesday.
Images of the vandalism show “no vax” graffiti written in red spray paint at numerous locations throughout Valley Forge, Sumneytown Pike and Supplee Road.
Police also say the vandals were “busy” with Towamencin Township, which is adjacent to the area.
“The last time we had a rash of these types of incidents, tips provided to our social media were able to successfully identify the actor. We really appreciated your help then and would welcome any help anyone can provide. Thank You,” Upper Gwynedd Township police wrote.