PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia acting health commissioner says she is encouraged by a recent uptick in vaccinations. By the end of the week, 80% of adults in the city will be vaccinated with at least one shot but with the Delta variant still widespread, there is cause for concern.
Dr. Bettigole says that beating COVID-19 is not just a one-shot deal, literally.READ MORE: Where Do COVID Vaccine Mandates Stand?
There are layers of precautions that we all need to take, masking, vaccines, and social distancing are all part of keeping each other safe.
Especially children as city schools reopen next week. The layered protection approach can keep those under 12, not yet eligible for the vaccine, safe.READ MORE: Upper Gwynedd Township Police Searching For Vandalism Responsible For 'No Vax' Graffiti At Numerous Locations Throughout Township
“We know no vaccine is perfect and that includes the vaccines against COVID,” Bettigole said. “Masking, over the nose and mouth not on the chin, hand washing, social distancing, keeping people who are sick at home, and contact tracing are all actions we need to wrap around our children to keep them safe and in school.”
Earlier this summer, the city hosted a sweepstake to encourage more people to get vaccinated.
Now, researchers involved in that effort say it did not lead to meaningful increases in those who ended up getting a vaccine.MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will There Be Another Relief Payment?
CBS3 will have more on their findings and what the city plans to do going forward coming up on Eyewitness News beginning at 4 p.m.