Police Officer Grazed By Bullet While Responding To Carjacking In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer is home from the hospital after he was shot while responding to a carjacking in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened as officials say uniformed officers were responding to a call for a carjacking near Susquehanna Avenue and 5th Street, around 8 p.m. Monday.

“They responded to what they believed was either the victim’s vehicle,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. “Without warning the officers were actually shot at.”

A witness told CBS3 the scene turned chaotic shortly after shots were fired.

“A lot of consistent gunshots, between like six to eight,” he told Eyewitness News. “I saw the cops swarming around, racing around real fast. After I saw that, I knew it was serious.”

Outlaw says an officer sustained a graze wound to the head.

“Fortunately he is OK,” Outlaw said. “He will be OK.”

The 28-year-old officer is a four-year veteran of the force.

That officer was taken to Temple University Hospital as police continued to search on the ground and by air for the suspect or suspects responsible.

“We do have one person in custody right now. Whether or not they’re tied to shooting we are not exactly sure at this time. They are in custody for illegal possession of a firearm,” Outlaw said.

Outlaw described the danger as it happened.

“What’s most troubling, it’s not just that someone was emboldened enough to shoot at a police officer, but someone was emboldened enough to shoot at a fully uniformed police officer with several other marked units with police officers right there,” she said.

It remains unclear if police are searching for any additional suspects.