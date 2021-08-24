PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School Board unanimously approved a vaccine mandate for all teachers and staff. The decision came during their Tuesday night meeting.
A district spokesperson told CBS3 the policy will not go into effect immediately. District administration will meet with employee unions to decide a start date. Potential penalties will also be negotiated.
CBS3 spoke to teachers and parents ahead of the meeting who were vocal on the matter.
Parents told Eyewitness News their concern came from the Delta variant pushing COVID case numbers even higher.
The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers released a statement ahead of the meeting in support of a vaccine mandate, saying in part, "This union has been very clear from the start — we support vaccines, and we have been urging every member to get vaccinated. Further, we have expressed our support for a negotiated vaccine mandate. As an AFT Vice President, I helped craft our national position on vaccine mandates. But let us not forget that while a vaccine mandate is warranted and very important, nearly 90% of educators nationwide have been vaccinated."
