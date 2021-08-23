PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department released video Monday of the brutal assault on a delivery driver who is now fighting for his life. Authorities are trying to track down all of the teens responsible.

The video shows the assault on Zach Lean, who was in his car on Christian Street last Tuesday when authorities said around eight teen rode up on bicycles and attacked him.

One of those teens turned himself in on Sunday. Herbert Morrison, 19, is charged with recklessly endangering another person, aggravated assault, and conspiracy.

Lean’s wife Christine told CBS3 she is a forgiving person and said despite the heinous act, the teen is “human.”

District Attorney Larry Krasner said more charges will be coming for those who committed the crime.

“Whenever there are multiple people participating in some sort of a conspiracy to commit a crime, they may be charged.”

There is an online fundraiser for Lean as he continues to battle his injures. The attack put him in a coma. His loved ones are holding onto hope he will recover.

“He’s going to need rehab and all this aftercare. I’m hoping people can find it in their hearts to help us,” Torrisi said.

Anyone with information on the attack should call authorities.