By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot in the neck in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood. It happened around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday on the 3800 block of North Percy Street.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the gunfire.

So far, no arrests have been made.

