PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Beyonce says, who runs the world? Girls! The very first HERicane Camp kicked off in Philadelphia Monday.
The program is for girls between the ages of 13 and 17 who are interested in emergency management, a field where very few women hold response and leadership roles.
“Real exciting, put together a week-long activity full of educational fun and activities, games, and experiences. We’ll be traveling to Philadelphia Emergency Operation Center as well as the FEMA Operation Center, maybe some special guests along the way. We’ve got a lot of fun activities in learning what a commander center looks like,” Olivia Gillison, community preparedness coordinator with the Office of Emergency Management, said.
Who runs the world? GIRLS! The HERricane Camp program is coming to Philly August 23-27! Girls 13-17 who are interested in careers in emergency management are encouraged to sign up and start building professional development opportunities.
The HERicane camp program runs through Friday.