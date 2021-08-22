Man, Woman Shot In Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man and a woman are recovering after they were shot in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood. The double shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at West Chelten and Wayne Avenues.Philadelphia Weather: Heavy Rain Threat Continues As Henri Weakens To Tropical Storm
The victims were rushed to the hospital in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.