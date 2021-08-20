POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Anyone 21 years or older can get a chance to win a year of free meat at a vaccination drive in Montgomery County on Friday. Eyewitness News was at the Montgomery County Community College Pottstown campus, where JBS Beef Souderton is holding a contest to win free meat for a year at the vaccination event.
"It's very cool. It's so nice," Cheeky Hernandez of Pottstown said. "It's amazing."
The event at MCCC Pottstown campus is being held until 3 p.m. Friday.