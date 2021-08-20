CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
POTTSTOWN, Pa.

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Anyone 21 years or older can get a chance to win a year of free meat at a vaccination drive in Montgomery County on Friday. Eyewitness News was at the Montgomery County Community College Pottstown campus, where JBS Beef Souderton is holding a contest to win free meat for a year at the vaccination event.

It’s enough meat for a family of four.

Eyewitness News spoke to one woman who got her first vaccine dose and signed up to enter the contest.

“It’s very cool. It’s so nice,” Cheeky Hernandez of Pottstown said. “It’s amazing.”

The event at MCCC Pottstown campus is being held until 3 p.m. Friday.