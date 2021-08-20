CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police officers and suspects in a stolen vehicle exchanged gunfire Friday night. The shots were fired at the intersection of Sedgwick Street and Cresheim Road in West Mount Airy around 8:30 p.m.

Police say officers in an unmarked vehicle were following a stolen vehicle. When the stolen vehicle got to the intersection, a passenger fired a gun multiple times at police, officials say.

Police say an officer fired one shot back. No officers were injured.

The stolen vehicle drove off and was last seen traveling southbound on Cresheim Road.

The unmarked police vehicle has a flat tire and two bullet marks on the hood and grill.

No arrests have been made.