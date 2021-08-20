PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man who shot an AK-47 into the air near Temple University’s main campus has been arrested along with two other people, police say. It happened shortly after 3 a.m. at the intersection at Broad and Norris Streets in North Philadelphia on Friday.

A surveillance photo sent to Eyewitness News shows a man standing out of a car window with a large gun that appears to be an AK-47 in his hand. The suspect fired an unknown number of shots into the air.

According to a Temple University spokesperson, Temple police tracked the suspect down after hearing the shots and seeing the suspects drive down Norris Street on surveillance.

Philadelphia police announced the arrests of the three individuals on Friday night. Police say 30-year-old Gregory Sizer, 31-year-old Akeem Robinson and 30-year-old Jeanette Perez were apprehended. Police did not say specifically which suspect was seen in the image firing the AK-47.

Steve Orbanek works as the school’s associate marketing and communications director. Orbanek said in this incident, no alert or notice was sent to students or parents because the suspect was quickly apprehended.

“The moment they saw that, they found him,” Orbanek said. “They stopped it. They took it very seriously. He’s in custody now so that’s a very good thing obviously. Temple takes all of these incidents very seriously, anything that poses a potential threat or risk to the community.”

All three suspects are facing several weapons-related charges.

No one was injured during the incident.

There were strong reactions from Temple students on Friday.

“Oh my gosh, it makes me nervous, makes me really not want to walk alone at night, especially as a woman alone,” Annie Gleason said.

Move-in week continues here for first-time Owls who say while this image is shocking, they, for the most part, feel safe on campus and in the community.

“It’s crazy, like gun violence, put the guns down,” one student said.

“We know it’s not the safest neighborhood, but you just got to stay in your own lane, don’t get involved in that, just chill,” another student said.

CBS3’s Joe Holden and Jasmine Payoute contributed to this report.