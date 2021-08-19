PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down the Philadelphia region during severe weather Wednesday. One tornado happened in Hamburg, Berks County, and the NWS says they hope to send out details about the tornado Thursday night.

A storm survey team has confirmed that a tornado occurred in Hamburg, PA (Tilden Township, Berks County). This occurred around 9 PM last night. We hope to release the details this evening. #pawx READ MORE: Two Philadelphia Men Sentenced For Scamming Maryland Company Out Of $2.4 Million — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) August 19, 2021

An EF-1 tornado was also confirmed from Souderton in Montgomery County to Silverdale/Perkasie in Bucks County. This tornado occurred around 12:30 a.m. Thursday and they hope to release more information tonight or Friday morning.

Storm survey team has confirmed an EF-1 tornado occurred from Souderton, PA (Montgomery County) to Silverdale/Perkasie, PA (Bucks County). This occurred around 12:30 AM last night. We hope to have the details released this evening or tomorrow morning. #pawx — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) August 19, 2021

They are surveying storm damage from severe weather across the region Wednesday night into the early morning Thursday. There was another possible tornado in Montgomery County. That tornado may have been in Franconia Township.

Chopper 3 was over the damage left behind on Thursday morning.

Video shows some significant damage to a roof, an umbrella toppled over a fence and some trees were completely uprooted.

One tree snapped and just missed a house. People who live in the home say they opened their front door and save a massive tree. Off to the side, another tree can be seen crushing a car.

There is a lot of cleanup to be done as CBS3 was on Deerfield Drive in Franconia Township. Damage was also found down the road.

A shed was flipped on its side and roof damage was visible to a home with shingles all over the ground.

Strong storms really did some damage to the area.

The National Weather Service will be surveying the damage in Montgomery, Bucks and Berks Counties to see exactly what rolled through the region through the night.

Meantime, CBS3 spoke with one woman who says the storm sounded like a train went by and she was thankful no one was injured.

“I sat on the bed and heard this woooof and I thought ‘That doesn’t sound good,’ and my phone was beeping in the living room and that was the tornado warning. So then I came to the front door, I couldn’t see out there was a big huge branch in front of it,” Carol Falcone said.