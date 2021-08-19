PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say an 18-year-old was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy neighborhood Wednesday night. It happened on the 6700 block of Musgrave Street just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Police identified the teen as Lionel Samuels.
When police arrived they found him in the courtyard of the Simon Garden Apartments with gunshot wounds to the stomach and back.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Eyewitnesses say they heard a single gunshot before a suspect fled. A 21-year-old man was found unresponsive nearby on Slocum Street, not suffering from a gunshot wound.
He will be taken to the homicide unit after medical treatment.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.