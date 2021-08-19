KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) – Torrential rain flooded several streets overnight and even trapped some drivers. In King of Prussia, rescuers had to pull people from their cars.

The rain came down in buckets overnight, leaving some area roads flooded.

At North Gulph Road and Mall Boulevard, two cars were abandoned in the middle of the road.

Emergency crews worked to rescue drivers stuck in high water. We’re told no one needed to be taken to the hospital but it was a scary situation.

Cars were submerged in water in several different spots around the mall.

Eyewitness News spoke to one woman who had just left a nearby casino, and then her luck quickly changed.

“I’m like all right, I gotta get to a safe place. I tried to drive my way through, I didn’t make it,” Sierra Hillanbrand, of Norristown, said. “So I thought I was going to have to go out the window because when I opened the door all the water was coming in. I got out of the car and came over here. The officer walked me over.”

The water has now receded but that’s the thing about flash flooding, you have to take the warnings seriously because the water will come fast and at the very least can get you into a costly mess or at worse into a life-threatening situation.

