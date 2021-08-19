CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in New Jersey say they’ve busted up a Camden-based criminal ring trafficking in illegal guns.
Eleven suspects are facing charges in a 10-month investigation dubbed Operation Grab and Go.
“This operation is part of our ongoing effort to dismantle the organizations that funnel illegal firearms into this state and into this city,” New Jersey Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck said. “As prosecutors and as law enforcement officers, we have seen how weapons of war are bloodying the streets of Camden, and we’re committed to cutting off the supply lines.”
A total of 20 guns were seized, including assault rifles and ghost guns.