By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration will provide an update on anti-violence efforts underway citywide with a focus on back-to-school safety.

The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.

  • What: August 18 Virtual Update on Gun Violence Response
  • Who:
    • Mayor Jim Kenney
    • Erica Atwood, Senior Director, Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice and Public Safety
    • Deputy Commissioner for Operations, Joel Dales, Philadelphia Police Department
    • Deputy Commissioner for Investigations, Benjamin Naish, Philadelphia Police Department
    • Waleska Maldonado, Chief of Prevention, City of Philadelphia’s Office of Children and Families
    • Kevin Bethel, Chief of School Safety, School District of Philadelphia
  • When: Wednesday, August 18, 2021
  • Time: 1 p.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

