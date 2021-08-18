PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration will provide an update on anti-violence efforts underway citywide with a focus on back-to-school safety.
The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: August 18 Virtual Update on Gun Violence Response
- Who:
• Mayor Jim Kenney
• Erica Atwood, Senior Director, Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice and Public Safety
• Deputy Commissioner for Operations, Joel Dales, Philadelphia Police Department
• Deputy Commissioner for Investigations, Benjamin Naish, Philadelphia Police Department
• Waleska Maldonado, Chief of Prevention, City of Philadelphia’s Office of Children and Families
• Kevin Bethel, Chief of School Safety, School District of Philadelphia
- When: Wednesday, August 18, 2021
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
